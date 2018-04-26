Nike's Converse brand CMO Julien Cahn resigns to join Supreme

Nike is witnessing exits of its senior level executives. Following the recent departures from the company, Nike Inc.’s Converse brand saw its chief marketing officer Julien Cahn quit the business to join streetwear label Supreme, reports Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the development. Cahn had joined Converse in 2016 from parent company Nike.

The news of internal probe into organisational behaviour at Nike was followed by several top level executives resigning from their positions at the sportswear major. Exits started with Nike’s brand president Trevor Edwards and Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager for global categories leaving the company last month.

Recent to follow the suit, according to Reuters, included vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews and vice president of footwear, Greg Thompson.

After Edwards departure, Wall Street Journal had quoted Chief Executive Mark Parker’s internal memo to employees, stating: “Over the past few weeks, we've become aware of reports of behaviour occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment. This disturbs and saddens me."

Nike also announced through a statement last month that Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020.

Picture:Converse website