Nike’s head of diversity and inclusion steps down

Following a string of senior executive departures at the sportswear major Nike, its vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews is the latest to move out of the company, Fashion Network reports, quoting a Nike spokeswoman.

Andrews' exit follows after Nike brand president Trevor Edwards and Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager for global categories left the business last month. /p>

Wall Street Journal had then quoted Chief Executive Mark Parker’s internal memo to employees, stating: “Over the past few weeks, we've become aware of reports of behaviour occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment. This disturbs and saddens me."

However Nike spokesperson had told The Journal that there were no direct allegations against Edwards. Nike also announced through a statement that Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Edwards will now serve as an advisor to Parker until his retirement as Nike transitions its organization.

Picture:Nike newsroom