Nike’s long-term chief innovation officer to retire

The chief innovation officer of Nike is set to retire. John Hoke, who has been with the sportswear giant for over 30 years, is reportedly stepping down from his role.

This is according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, which said Hoke will remain with the company through October to complete some ongoing projects.

A spokesperson for Nike confirmed Hoke’s retirement in a statement to WWD, but declined further comment.

Hoke stepped into the role of chief innovation officer in 2023 after previously serving as chief design officer from 2017. He had already been at Nike since 1992, initially entering the company as a senior designer before becoming global creative director for footwear design in 2002.

His retirement comes amid a widespread overhaul at Nike, enacted by the company’s new chief executive officer Elliott Hill, who unveiled his ‘Win Now’ action plan in December 2024.

Hill has been particularly focused on transforming Nike to an elevated sports-focused brand, alongside further strategies like zoning in on franchise management and building stronger partner relations.

As part of these plans, a major shift in leadership was already underway earlier this month. Upon the announcement that another long-term Nike veteran, Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer, product and brand, was also retiring, Nike said it would be restructuring her role into three distinct areas.

As such, Amy Montagne was named president of Nike, while Phil McCartney, who has been with the company for 27 years, was promoted to executive vice president, chief innovation, design and product officer.

FashionUnited has contacted Nike with its own request to comment.