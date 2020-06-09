Nina Furham named chief merchant officer of JustFab and ShoeDazzle

TechStyle Fashion Group has announced the appointment of Nina Furham to the role of chief merchant for JustFab and ShoeDazzle. She will be based out of the company's global headquarters in El Segundo, California.

Fuhrman will oversee design and product strategy for all merchandising categories across the two brands TechStyle’s JustFab and ShoeDazzle brands. She will lead a data-driven, customer-centric team towards effective end-to-end inventory management across merchandising, design, planning and production functions.

The executive enters into her new role with extensive experience in merchandising and retail strategy. Fuhrman most recently served as the VP and General Manager of FabFitFun Style, where she led a cross-functional team to build an omni-channel apparel vertical.

Previously, Furham served as head of retail strategy at design consulting firm IDEO, and worked in merchandising, product development and production for brands including Louis Vuitton, Walmart, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and Gap.

“We are thrilled to bring Nina on board at such an exciting time for TechStyle,” Laura Joukovski, president of JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids, said in a statement. “We are confident that she will be essential to the growth of the JustFab and ShoeDazzle brands, and we are looking forward to working with her closely and leveraging her vast talent driving experiences and strategy for high growth retail organizations.”