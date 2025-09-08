Nipun Dhingra joins Spykar as chief transformation officer

Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Nipun Dhingra as its new chief transformation officer (CTO).

Announcing Dhingra's appointment on its official LinkedIn page, the company said, he brings over 11 years of experience in consulting and industry, including nearly nine years at Kearney where he advised C-suite executives on strategy, digital transformation, and organisational effectiveness. He has a background in fashion design and has led large-scale operational transformations and driven sustainable growth across various sectors, including fashion and apparel retail, consumer goods, and financial services.

"Dhingra's unique blend of creative and analytical skills will be instrumental in driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth for the brand," Spykar said.

Prior to his consulting career, he held roles at Alshaya Group, Creatnet Services Ltd., and Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd., providing him with hands-on industry experience in retail operations and fashion design.

Established in 1992, Spykar has grown from a men's denim brand sold at multi-brand outlets into a comprehensive casual wear company for both men and women. The brand, which is part of the Lord Bagri-promoted Metdist Group, is available across India in 240 exclusive outlets, over 900 multi-brand outlets, major large format stores, and e-commerce platforms.