Nobis introduces Simu Liu as global brand ambassador

Canadian outerwear brand Nobis has announced its global brand ambassador, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu.

Along with Liu’s appointment, Nobis is also introducing a new collection that is meant to “push boundaries, evoke a sense of purpose through timeless and functional silhouettes, and incorporate a modern twist”, representing Liu’s own aesthetic.

The ambassadorship is in celebration of the brand’s fifteen year anniversary. Best known for his role as Shang Chi in the eponymous film, Liu has spoken about the need for support for Asian creators and entrepreneurs. Liu’s “vision to lead with excellence, passion and inclusivity” is one that aligns with the “commitment that has been present” for Nobi’s founders Kevin Au-Yeung and Robin Yates.

“Nobis has pushed the boundaries of excellence with its innovative approach to highly adaptable, fashion forward performance apparel,” said the founders in a press release. “As such we are extremely honoured to be partnering with a beacon of excellence, change and diversity.”

Beginning Liu’s ambassadorship is a collaboration between the brand and actor. Inspired by Liu’s personal and professional journeys, the series of vignettes include important aspects of Liu’s life such as music, sports and writing. They also signify the obstacles Liu had to overcome due to preconceived misconceptions about his ethnicity.

“This new adventure with Nobis is personal,” said Liu. “It has provided me with the chance to help continue to pave the way for those who are denied opportunity based on their ethnicity, in ways that bring their voices and stories to the forefront.”