Nordstrom appoints Alexis DePree as COO

US department store chain Nordstrom has announced the appointment of Alexis DePree as its newest chief operating officer.

In the role, DePree will be responsible for supporting the company’s supply chain operations, transportation, inventory operations, enterprise operations, and store operations.

It comes as an expanded title for the executive, which the company said “better reflects the breadth of the work these teams are doing”.

DePree had first joined Nordstrom early 2020 as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer after serving in similar fulfilment leadership roles at the likes of Amazon and Target over a collective 12 and a half years.

Since her initial appointment, DePree has helped oversee “meaningful progress in several different areas”, Nordstrom noted, including the strengthening of its supply chain and the dramatic improvement in speed to customers as well as reducing costs.

The company added: “We continue to make progress implementing RFID technology and creating operational consistency across our stores. As we focus on improving operational efficiency across the business, Alexis and her team will continue to be integral to our success.”