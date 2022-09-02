Not On The High Street CEO Claire Davenport steps down, successor announced

Not On The High Street, a British retailer of homeware, accessories, gifts, and baby and child clothing, has promoted Leanne Rothwell as its new CEO as current chief Claire Davenport steps down after three years in the role.

Incoming chief Rothwell has been at the company for the past 10 years, joining as head of account management in 2012 and working her way up the ranks to become commercial director in 2020 and then chief commercial officer in 2021.

During her time at the business she has overseen the growth of the partner-base from 1,000 to over 5,000 sellers.

“Not On The High Street has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years and I'm honoured to move into the CEO role,” Rothwell said in a release.

“Our new brand, launching today and extensive selection will continue to broaden our appeal, attracting a wider audience to our vibrant and passionate community of partners,” she said.

Rothwell will assume her new position this month and replaces current CEO Claire Davenport who is exiting the business after three years at its helm, during which time she helped navigate the business through the pandemic and oversaw its acquisition last year.

“It's been a privilege to lead such a unique brand over the past three years,” Davenport said. “I've been humbled by the many small businesses who rely on our marketplace for growth and watched in awe as some have evolved from fledgling ideas to multi-million pound entities.”

Not On The High Street was founded in 2006 by Holly Tucker and Sophie Cornish. Last year, it was bought by US growth equity firm Great Hill Partners.