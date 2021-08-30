Novak Djokovic joins Hublot as new ambassador

Premium watchmaking company Hublot has announced it is welcoming tennis player Novak Djokovic to its family as the brand’s new ambassador.

The company stated the tennis player shares a number of similarities with it, including his ‘relentless pursuit of excellence and performance’. Djokovic joins other legendary sportsmen such as Usain Bolt and Dustin Johnson already in the Hublot group, with his partnership followed closely by the start of the US Open.

“We are particularly honoured to have the great Novak Djokovic join our beautiful Hublot family,” said Hublot CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, in a statement. “He is a player who makes tennis history by being unique, first and different, which is exactly our motto. It’s a great day for Hublot.”

The partnership comes in addition to the Serbian tennis player recently renewing his partnership with sportswear brand Lacoste, in an ongoing deal set to reach its eighth consecutive year in 2025.

Novak Djokovic said on the deal: “As an athlete, driven by the ambition to make history in tennis, I am particularly proud of the opportunity to join the Hublot family, which already boasts athletes who have left their mark on their respective disciplines by becoming legends like Pelé or Usain Bolt. With Hublot, we still have so much to win, together.”