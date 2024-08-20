Oeko-tex welcomes new CEO

Oeko-tex, the Swiss company known for various sustainability labels, has appointed Alfred J. Beerli as CEO, announced by the company in a press release. Beerli was appointed in June to use his knowledge and network for sustainable and transparent processes in the international textile and leather industry.

The new CEO of Oeko-tex will focus on “dialogue and cooperation with government institutions, initiatives and trade associations, for which he has excellent expertise and an extensive network,” according to the press release. Beerli is the former CEO of uniQconsulting and workfashion.com, and was a board member of amfori BSCI (an initiative for improving working conditions in global supply chains).

Beerli shares his enthusiasm about his new role at the company: “Ecologically responsible actions and social justice have shaped my professional and private life. Through Oeko-tex, I am returning to the textile industry, a sector that depends on both.” He adds: “In recent weeks, I have adapted to my new role and look forward to supporting the textile and leather industry and, through Oeko-tex, promoting a path towards greater sustainability and transparency.”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL,