Off-White appoints Ibrahim Kamara as Art and Image Director

Off-White has appointed Ibrahim Kamara as the brand's first Art and Image Director. The Dazed Editor-in-Chief confirmed the appointment on Saturday in an Instagram post.

After a career as a fashion director and stylist, the Sierra Leone-born designer worked closely with brand founder Virgil Abloh, who died suddenly last November.

“Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind and creativity - he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind. I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all”.

Off-White said in a statement: “Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor. With his talent and vision, we look forward to taking on the next chapter of Off-White together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand."

Develop influence and insight

Kamara’s role will oversee the artistic direction of the brand and "further develop his influence and insight on the brand's collections, image, and content,” the company said.

Raised in Gambia, Kamara moved to London at the age of 11. An alumni of Central Saint Martins, he exhibited at Somerset House as part of the exhibition 'Utopian voices here and now '. He began his career at Kenzo, before being appointed fashion editor at fashion bible i-D. In addition to consultancies he also collaborated with Burberry and Ricardo Tisci on its fashion shows.

Off-White is part of the New Guards Group portfolio of brands, which is owned by Farfetch.