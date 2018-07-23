Olivier Saillard named Pitti Immagine’s artistic consultant

Pitti Immagine has announced that it has signed an artistic consultancy agreement with Olivier Saillard, to handle the conception and planning of cultural and promotional events linked to the corporate and to the fairs that the company organizes in Florence.

Saillard, the company said, was fashion historian, curator, performance creator, director of the Palais Galliera Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris from 2010 until last January, before becoming artistic director, image and culture at the J.M. Weston maison – has already collaborated with Pitti Immagine and the Fondazione Pitti Discovery in the past, curating special projects such as Vestirsi da Uomo in 2011 and exhibitions including Il Museo Effimero della Moda in 2017. The objective of the current consultancy assignment, Pitti Immagine added, is to give greater continuity and strategic breadth to his collaboration with the companies that refer to the Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana.

Along with the consultancy agreement for Pitti Immagine, Saillard has also been entrusted by the Fondazione Pitti Discovery with curating the men’s fashion exhibition, which will be held from June to October 2019, in Palazzo Pitti, in collaboration with the Museo della Moda e del Costume.

Picture credit:Olivier Saillard via Pitti Immagine