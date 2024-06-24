Olymp names Johann Trischberger as MD replacing Mathias Eggle

German shirt-maker Olymp has announced that after four decades with the company, its managing director Mathias Eggle will step down in mid-2024.

The company has appointed current director of production and procurement, Johann Trischberger as the new MD, who will form a new management quartet together with Mark Bezner, Kai Graf and Heiko Ihben from July 1, 2024.

Commenting on the development, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said in a release: “What Mathias Eggle has achieved on behalf of Olymp in his 40 years of service is nothing less than remarkable. With entrepreneurial foresight and commitment, he’s made a vital contribution to our company’s ongoing success for decades now.”

In March 2018, Trischberger joined as the technical director at Olymp, where he has since been responsible for production, procurement and corporate Responsibility.

“I’m delighted to be able to appoint Johann Trischberger, a competent successor from within the company, to our new management team. Given this successful transformation process at Olymp, I believe our company is excellently equipped for the future in the fashion industry,” Bezner added.

The company further said that Trischberger, 46, has been working in the international textile industry since 2006. After many years as senior sales manager at one of the leading sales agencies for clothing textiles in Europe, he took over the management of the Italian fabric wholesaler Fabric House in Prato in 2013.

From September 2017, he held a management position at Manifattura Pezzetti in Castellamonte, one of Italy’s leading producers of high-quality linings for the apparel industry.

From July 1, 2024, Olymp’s new board of management will consist of Mark Bezner, 61, who will be responsible for corporate strategy as well as finance and controlling. He will be joined by Kai Graf, 44, who manages all sales activities as managing director for omnichannel. Heiko Ihben, 46, will be responsible for product and brand management, design, marketing, human resources, legal affairs and visual merchandising. And finally, Trischberger, who will be responsible for corporate responsibility, internal services, logistics and IT/organisation in addition to production and procurement.