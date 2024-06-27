Omni Retail Enterprises names Sharon Leite as CEO

Omni Retail Enterprises has appointed retail industry insider Sharon M. Leite as CEO.

The operator of a portfolio of lifestyle digital storefronts and communities covering home decor, apparel, health & wellness products, among others, said that Leite is charged with revitalising Omni’s iconic brands, which include Bodybuilding.com, Pier 1 Imports, Dress Barn, Mentorbox.com and others, into omni-channel powerhouses.

“I am honoured to join Omni at this pivotal time. We have a remarkable opportunity to accelerate growth by expanding into new channels and categories to make these iconic brands more accessible to consumers, while honouring their heritage,” said Leite.

Most recently, the company added, Leite was the CEO of Ideal Image, where she led a transformation and brand-growth strategy to the rapidly growing aesthetics, beauty and wellness categories. Prior to Ideal Image, she was CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, where she led a successful turnaround, delivering the best performance in the company’s history.

“We are thrilled Sharon will bring her tremendous passion for the consumer, depth of digital and retail experience, commitment to building a winning team and a proven track record of developing consumer brands to the newly formed Omni Retail Enterprises,” added Raj Gupta, executive chair of Omni Retail Enterprises in a media release.

Earlier in her career, Leite held executive leader roles at Godiva Chocolatier, Pier 1 Imports, Bath & Body Works, Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Company. She currently serves on the boards of Lovesac and The M. J. Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.