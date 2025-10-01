On CIO Scott Maguire to assume COO duties

Scott Maguire is taking on an additional role at the Swiss sports company On. The chief innovation officer (CIO) will assume the duties of chief operating officer (COO) from January 2026, in addition to his current role, according to Bloomberg.

Maguire is a recent addition to On, having joined the Swiss company in April. He will fill the position left vacant by the departure of Sam Wenger, who served as COO for eight years.

As part of his responsibilities, Maguire is already involved with the “Lightspray robots” used for shoe manufacturing. The Bloomberg report suggests he is likely to scale up production using these robots.

FashionUnited has contacted On for confirmation of this news. This article may be updated at a later date.