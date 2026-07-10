On restructures global sales organisation

Swiss sportswear company On Holding AG (On) is restructuring its global sales organisation and appointing two new executives. The company announced on Wednesday that the existing commercial leadership will be divided into two roles, effective September 2026.

Rebecca Cai will assume the newly created position of chief global markets officer on September 1. The current general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will be responsible for market operations in APAC; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Americas, as well as the global sales teams. She will continue in her current role until a successor is appointed.

With Cai, the group is promoting talent from within its own ranks. The manager has been with On for six years. During her tenure as general manager for APAC, the company's business in the region grew sixfold, according to the announcement.

New chief customer officer

Alice Delahunt will also join the company as chief customer officer on September seven. Based in New York, she will oversee the direct-to-consumer (D2C) business across digital and retail, as well as customer engagement.

Delahunt has previously held senior positions at luxury fashion houses Ralph Lauren and Burberry. She also served on the supervisory board of Berlin-based online retailer Zalando and founded the digital fashion platform Syky.

“We are delighted to announce these two exciting leadership appointments, which underscore our commitment to keeping the consumer at the heart of everything we do,” said Scott Maguire, president and COO at On. “As we scale our business and deliver a ‘wow’ experience to our fans worldwide, this new leadership structure will enable greater focus and alignment.”

As part of the reorganisation, chief commercial officer Britt Olsen will leave the company at the end of September 2026. She has been with On for a total of 11 years and most recently led the global sales organisation.

“It was a bold and liberating decision to join all those years ago, and an equally bold and liberating decision to step down last autumn – the same feelings, just in different contexts,” the outgoing CCO stated on the professional networking site Linkedin. “We have been preparing for this transition for many months. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built – both new and old members – and confident that they will successfully continue the mission.”