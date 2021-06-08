OTB appoints new executive to board

OTB, the Italian fashion group behind brands Diesel, Jill Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has named Cristina Bombassei as an executive director.

Bombassei is currently chief corporate social responsibility officer of Brembo, an Italian manufacturer of automotive brake systems.

She has also been chair of the National Confindustria Corporate Social Responsibility Technical Group since 2020.

The news comes a month after OTB announced the appointment of Arabella Ferrari and Carlo Purassanta to its board of directors.

OTB chair Renzo Rosso said in a release: “I want OTB’s board to be a team of people with an international profile and different and specific experience in areas of key significance for the future, professionals who will help our group become a role model for the whole industry.

“Cristina Bombassei is one of the most highly respected figures in sustainability in Italy and will certainly help OTB companies make the right decisions in this vital area.”