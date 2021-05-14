OTB appoints two new executives to board

Fashion group OTB, whose portfolio includes Diesel, Jill Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has appointed Arabella Ferrari and Carlo Purassanta to its board of directors.

Ferrari has 25 years of experience in cosmetics and currently works as senior vice president of the global marketing and make-up business unit of Intercos, where she is also a member of the board of directors.

Purassanta has been president of Microsoft France since 2017, and previously spent 15 years at IBM France and Europe. He has also held senior positions in Confindustria, at the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy and at the Politecnico of Milan.

In the same announcement, OTB confirmed three previous board members: chairman Renzo Rosso, CEO Ubaldo Minelli, and director Stefano Rosso.

Rosso said in a release: “I am delighted to welcome these two important new members to the board of directors of OTB, whom I personally sought to secure.

“Arabella Ferrari has wide international experience and is one of the most highly regarded names in the beauty industry, a sector closely linked to the luxury goods business. Carlo Purassanta, who has already made an important contribution to Diesel’s digital drive, will now bring his experience to the digital transformation of the whole group.”