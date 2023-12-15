P&G appoints former Johnson & Johnson exec to board

Cosmetics and personal care giant Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has announced the appointment of Ashley McEvoy to its board of directors.

She joins the company from its direct rival, Johnson & Johnson, where she served in a series of roles over the course of three decades.

Most recently, McEvoy led the firm’s Medical Devices segment as executive vice president, worldwide chairman of MedTech, during which time she was credited with leading the digitisation of solutions to improve outcomes for consumers.

She had also previously served as group chairman, consumer medical devices; group chairman, vision care; and worldwide president, Ethicon Products, among others managerial roles in over-the-counter and consumer health care.

In a regulatory filing, Jon Moeller, P&G’s chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said: “Ashley’s transformative leadership, track record of innovation and breadth of experience in serving consumers and growing markets will be an asset to P&G.

“Her expertise will further strengthen the capability of our board as we improve the lives of consumers around the world.”