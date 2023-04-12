P&G taps two new board members

Retail giant P&G, whose portfolio includes a range of product categories including beauty and skincare brands, has appointed Sheila Bonini and Rob Portman as new board members.

Bonini currently leads private sector engagement for global conservation organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US), and previously served as CEO of non-profit organization The Sustainability Consortium, and as a senior expert in McKinsey’s Sustainability and Resource Productivity Practice.

Portman, meanwhile, is a former US Senator, Congressman and United States Trade Representative. He also previously served as Associate Counsel to the President, and Director of The White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Jon Moeller, P&G’s chairman and CEO said in a statement: “Sheila and Rob bring meaningful expertise, experience and acumen that further strengthen the capability of our Board to help us effectively navigate opportunities to better serve consumers, communities and stakeholders in an increasingly complex macroeconomic environment.”