Pacsun appoints Aina Konold as CFO

Gen Z retailer Pacsun has named former Gap veteran Aina Konold as its new chief finance officer. The executive confirmed her appointment in a post on LinkedIn, where she said she was “beyond thrilled” to join the brand, which is currently being led by Brieane Olson.

She continued: “I have been very warmly welcomed and am repeatedly impressed by the talent and passion of the team.”

In her own post, Olson also welcomed Konold to the team, stating: “With Aina’s wealth of experience and extensive background in retail, digital, and international expansion, we are confident she will be a valuable addition to our team and a key driver in shaping Pacsun’s future.”

Konold joins Pacsun from exercise equipment provider BowFlex, where she had also served as CFO for over four and a half years. Prior to this, she spent around 20 years among the Gap business, serving in a variety of finance-related roles at both Gap and Old Navy.

Her most recent positions at the fashion retail group were that of vice president finance/strategy and vice president/CFO of Gap Inc. China, roles she held until December 2018 when she ultimately stepped away from the company.