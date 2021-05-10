PacSun names new co-CEOs and president

US fashion retailer PacSun has reshuffled its leadership team with the announcement of two new co-CEOs and a new president.

The California-based company has named its president Alfred Chang and interim CEO of PacSun-owner PSEB Group Michael Relich as new co-CEOs.

Chang has held multiple senior positions since joining the company in 2006, and became president in 2018. In his new role at the helm of the company, he will be responsible for setting and driving PacSun’s brand strategy, which includes design, merchandising, marketing, retail and e-commerce.

Meanwhile, Relich has served as interim CEO of PSEB Group, which owns PacSun and Eddie Bauer, since August 2020 and previously served as PSEB’s chief operating officer. In his new role, he will oversee operations, including sourcing and supply chain, distribution, planning and allocation, IT, finance, legal, and human resources.

Chang and Relich will both serve on the PacSun board of directors.

New chief executives at PacSun

“This is an exciting time in PacSun’s history and I am pleased to assume the co-CEO role,” Relich said in a statement. “We have a leading brand, strong operational and technology infrastructure in place, and a winning strategy all driven by the best team in the business. PacSun has tremendous momentum and I believe the best is yet to come.”

Additionally, PacSun’s has promoted Brie Olson to president. Olson has served as chief brand officer at PacSun since July 2020, and previously served in multiple senior positions since joining the company in 2006.

As president, Olson will continue to have oversight of merchandising and design for both men’s and women’s, as well as brand marketing and creative.

“It has been deeply rewarding to see PacSun thrive since I joined the company 14 years ago, and I am excited to continue building upon our unique brand identity,” Olson said. “I look forward to working with Alfred, Mike and the rest of our amazing team to continue to strengthen our platform.”

PacSun was founded in 1980, and was acquired by Golden Gate Capital in 2016. In 2020, the company generated over 700 million dollars in sales in 2020, representing growth over 2019, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital sales more than doubled in the year and now represent 50 percent of the company’s sales.

2021 year-to-date sales are up 105 percent versus the same period last year and are up 48 percent compared to the same period in 2019.