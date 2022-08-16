Pandora appoints new chief marketing officer

Global jewellery brand Pandora has named Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson as its new chief marketing officer to drive brand desirability and growth.

Gasco-Buisson, currently global vice president at Unilever, will join Pandora this autumn and will work out of the jewellery brand’s global headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. She will report directly to chief executive Alexander Lacik and serve on Pandora’s executive leadership team.

Commenting on her appointment, Lacik said in a statement: “I am delighted that Mary Carmen will join our team and help us achieve the growth ambitions we have set with the Phoenix strategy. She brings stand-out experience in building, expanding and turning around global consumer brands.

“She has a deep understanding of today’s consumer, and she can translate this knowledge into innovative business strategies. Pandora stands stronger than ever, and we will build from this position of strength to extend the reach of our brand much further. I am confident that Mary Carmen will be a key contributor in doing just that.”

Gasco-Buisson has an extensive track record of growth and transformation across consumer brands in categories such as fragrances, beauty and personal care, and women’s health. Since 2020, she has headed the turnaround of Unilever’s iconic Axe brand with over 1 billion euros in revenue in more than 80 markets.

Before working at Unilever, Gasco-Buisson held leading positions at Procter & Gamble for 22 years, including consumer health chief executive at P&G Ventures and global marketing and innovation director for Hugo Boss Fragrances.

On joining Pandora, Gasco-Buisson said: “Pandora is the largest brand in global jewellery. It has strong recognition across markets and generations and is loved by millions of consumers globally. I am very happy to join this amazing brand and team and help bring Pandora to even more people around the world.”