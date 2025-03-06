Pandora names new general manager for the UK and Ireland

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has appointed Nicole Clayton as its new general manager for the UK and Ireland.

Clayton, a senior executive with a track record with consumer goods and fashion brands, will join Pandora on April 1.

Most recently, Clayton served as the global chief digital officer for top FMCG brand Nestlé-Nespresso in Switzerland. Prior to that, she was chief executive of Americas for premium fashion denim brand G-Star Inc. and served as global vice president at the American footwear company Caleres.

Commenting on the appointment, Massimo Basei, chief commercial officer of Pandora, said in a statement: “Nicole’s expertise in leadership, building high-performance teams, and driving transformative change makes her the perfect fit for Pandora. She has extensive experience from leading consumer brands, and I am confident that she will bring fresh energy and valuable insights to the team as they continue to elevate our brand’s desirability and drive growth.”

Nicole Clayton, Pandora general manager for the UK and Ireland Credits: Pandora

Clayton is originally from New York but is currently based in Switzerland and will relocate to London for her new role at Pandora. She replaces general manager Sonia Lopez Delgado who has stepped down from the role for “personal reasons”.

“I have been watching Pandora's incredible journey and transformation, and I am impressed by the continued commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability. I am thrilled to join the team and to contribute to the continued evolution and success of the world’s largest jewellery brand,” added Clayton.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in accessible luxury jewellery crafted using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.