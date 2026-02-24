Pandora names new MD of Northern Europe

Jewellery specialist Pandora has named David Boynton as its new managing director of Northern Europe.

The appointment marks a return to an executive role for Boynton, who had previously served as chief executive officer of The Body Shop for over five years. Boynton has also been at the helm of Charles Tyrwhitt, cosmetics brand L’Occitane and Hong Kong-based AS Watson.

Since June 2023, Boynton had been operating under his advisory business, Boynton Advisory Limited, through which he served as a board level advisor to start-ups and high-growth companies.

He later became the interim general manager for Pandora’s Central Eastern European business, during which time he already garnered knowledge of the brand he described as “powerful” and rife in “exceptional talent”.

He announced his latest appointment on LinkedIn, where he said it felt like the right time to return to an executive role after a period of working as an advisor and non-executive director.

In his post, Boynton said he was excited to be joining the business at the beginning of a new chapter under its latest chief executive officer, Berta de Pablos-Barbier. “The foundations are incredibly strong, and the opportunity ahead is compelling,” he added.