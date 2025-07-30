Paola Falchi takes the reins at Lancel

French brand Lancel has appointed Paola Falchi as its new general manager. Falchi was previously Finance, Operations & Strategy Director - Europe at Japanese brand Issey Miyake.

Falchi holds an Executive MBA from HEC. She has worked at Estée Lauder, Issey Miyake and in the pharmaceutical sector. Lancel views Falchi's appointment as an opportunity to reinforce its growth dynamic and optimise its organisation.

Falchi's arrival at the leather goods house comes a few months after Lancel announced strong performances for the 2024-2025 financial year. Sales increased by 6.5 percent year-over-year. Owned by the Italian group Piquadro since 2018, Lancel recorded a turnover of 68.8 million euros. Wholesale sales rose by 2.8 percent, and retail sales in its own stores increased by 8.7 percent (12.8 percent LFL growth).

"Lancel is a house with a unique heritage, driven by strong development potential," said Falchi in a statement. "The challenge is to extend this history by building sustainable growth based on agility, innovation and demanding customer service. I am pleased to contribute, alongside Piquadro, to the achievement of this ambition."