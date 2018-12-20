Parsons School of Design appoints new Dean

Dr Rachel Schreiber has been announced as the new Dean of Parsons School of Design, the New York art and design college renowned for its fashion program. Famous alumni include Alexander Wang, Anna Sui and Jason Wu. Schreiber will be succeeding Joel Towers, who will step down on July 1 after a 10-year tenure. He will continue to serve at Parsons though, as both professor and director of The New School Tishman Environment and Design Center.

Schreiber is an American gender historian with more than 20 years of experience in higher education and design. Her research explores histories of gender, labor, activism an visual print and culture. Her most recent role was Provost and Senior Vice President at the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI). Prior to that role she serves as Dean of Humanities and Sciences at the California College of the Arts for five years and as Graduate Program Chair at the Maryland Institute College of Art for eight years.

“Drawing on her deep experience in disciplines that are central to Parsons and the University, Rachel brings a fresh and distinctive perspective that will guide the ongoing success of Parsons”, said Tim Marshall, Provost of The New School, in a statement.