Patricia Gabriel to lead supply chain and operations at PVH Corp

PVH Corp. has appointed Patricia Gabriel as its new chief supply chain officer and global head of operations, a key executive move aimed at accelerating its growth strategy. Gabriel will join the company in the fourth quarter and report directly to CEO Stefan Larsson. Gabriel will be based in PVH’s global head office in New York City.

She succeeds David Savman, who will now dedicate his full focus to his role as global brand president of Calvin Klein.

In her new role at PVH, Gabriel will oversee global operations with an end-to-end responsibility, from product to consumer, to connect and drive all parts of the company's operating engine.

CEO Stefan Larsson highlighted the strategic importance of the appointment, stating that Gabriel is a "consumer-focused supply chain and operations leader with a strong track record of fueling growth." He emphasised that her expertise and proven ability to unlock value through "demand- and data-driven solutions will create new opportunities to further accelerate our PVH+ Plan progress."

Gabriel is a seasoned supply and operations executive with over 25 years of experience, joining PVH from Capri Holdings, where she served as chief supply chain officer for Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Versace. Her career includes leading end-to-end supply chains with commercial impact across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia for global consumer goods companies like Mondelez International and AB InBev.

Gabriel expressed her excitement about the opportunity to join the company, saying, “In Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, PVH has two of the most iconic and globally beloved brands, and I’m incredibly excited to join at this important moment in the company’s growth journey. Operational excellence and supply chain optimisation will be true competitive advantages that fuel growth and innovation."