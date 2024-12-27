Patrick Chalhoub steps down as CEO of Chalhoub Group, hands over leadership to son

The third generation is taking the helm at Middle Eastern luxury giant Chalhoub Group. Effective January 1, 2025, Patrick Chalhoub will hand over his role as CEO to his son, 37-year-old Michael Chalhoub. Patrick Chalhoub will continue as executive chairman, maintaining a strategic role within the organisation, WWD reports.

Michael Chalhoub has extensive experience within the family business. He has held leadership positions in strategy, innovation and joint ventures. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships and implementing sustainability goals to innovate the family business.

The Chalhoub Group is a leading provider of luxury experiences in the Middle East, responsible for the distribution and marketing of luxury products across categories such as fashion, beauty, jewellery and watches. Its portfolio includes ten own brands and over 450 stores in partnership with international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Versace. The group is headquartered in Dubai.