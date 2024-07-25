Patrick McDowell takes up sustainability creative director role at Pinko

London-based designer Patrick McDowell has announced his appointment to the role of sustainability creative director at the Italian womenswear brand Pinko.

In a post on LinkedIn, McDowell revealed that the position was a continuation of his already long relationship with Pinko, where he had previously served as sustainability design director.

Under his prior role, which he has held since December 2020, McDowell had initially focused on directing sustainable design, developing collaborations and launching a scholarship programme at the label.

As creative director for sustainability, however, he said he would be working across main collections and collaboration collections to “implement a new design vision and sustainable circular practice”.

In the post, he elaborated: “I’ve continued my journey with Pinko. Gaining invaluable experience in big business and implementing sustainable design lead product to a network of hundreds of stores globally. I feel lucky to be able to create one off bespoke pieces at my own brand and tackle sustainability in a bigger way with Pinko.”

McDowell will continue to work on his own eponymous brand particularly in the lead up to London Fashion Week SS25, where he will be taking part in the official schedule.