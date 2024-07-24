Paul Andrew named new creative director of Sergio Rossi

English designer Paul Andrew is the new creative director of Italian shoe brand Sergio Rossi. His debut collection for the brand is the fall 2025 collection, according to a press release from the brand.

Andrew is no stranger to the fashion industry. In 2013, he started his eponymous fashion brand. The following year, he won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In 2016, the designer worked for Italian shoe brand Ferragamo (then Salvatore Ferragamo) as creative director of the women's shoe collections.

The team at Sergio Rossi, part of China’s Fosun Group, has changed a lot in a short span of time. The company announced a new CEO late last year: Helen Wright. In January, creative director Evangelie Smyrniotaki announced her retirement after two years at the company. Now Andrew is here to take over her role.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.