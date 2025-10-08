Paul Smith promotes Richard Woollams to CFO

British luxury brand Paul Smith has named Richard Woollams as its new chief financial officer. The appointment is a promotion for Woollams, who was most recently serving as director of financial planning and analysis for the label.

Woollams announced his new role on his LinkedIn, where he said it was an “honour and a privilege” to become CFO. “Exciting times ahead as we start this new chapter,” Woollams added.

The executive has been with Paul Smith for almost 15 years, serving in a variety of roles among the brand’s financial planning and analysis department. He joined the brand in 2010 after holding a number of analyst and consulting positions at banks and fashion brands, including Giorgio Armani.

Woollams’ promotion comes amid a wider leadership restructuring at the British company, which most recently named Ewan Venters as its executive chairman, a newly created position.