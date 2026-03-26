Paul Smith promotes Sean Baker to chief brand officer

British luxury label Paul Smith has appointed Sean Baker as its chief brand officer. Baker, who has spent over 13 years with the company, transitions into the newly created executive role from his previous position as director of brand and communications.

The appointment marks a strategic shift for the independent fashion house as it seeks to streamline its global identity. Baker joined the London-based company in October 2012 as a digital content editor and has since ascended through various leadership tiers, including roles as brand manager and global head of brand and press.

Writing on the professional networking platform LinkedIn, Baker reflected on his long-term affinity for the label, noting his first purchase was a pink Paul Smith toothbrush 25 years ago. He acknowledged the founder’s specific philosophy regarding corporate terminology, stating that Paul Smith is “more than a little allergic to the notion of a ‘brand’.”

Strategic leadership and innovation

In his capacity as chief brand officer, Baker will lead brand strategy and communications for the house. His remit includes maintaining the reputation of the label for innovation within the communications sector while overseeing the global image of the brand.

Prior to his extensive tenure at Paul Smith, Baker served as an online editor for British publication i-D Magazine between December 2010 and October 2012. He has also contributed as a writer for various titles including GQ Style and Hypebeast Magazine.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Baker remains a trustee for the Paul Smith’s Foundation, a role he has held since October 2020. The foundation focuses on providing helpful advice to creative people, reflecting the personal mentorship style of the founder himself.

Future outlook for the brand

The promotion comes at a time when luxury houses are increasingly consolidating brand and communication functions under single executive leaders to ensure consistency across digital and physical touchpoints. Baker expressed his gratitude to Paul Smith and executive chairman Ewan Venters regarding the new appointment.

Baker hinted at a return to the label’s eclectic roots in his announcement, suggesting that the brand may revisit its history of whimsical lifestyle products. His transition to the new role is effective as of March 2026.