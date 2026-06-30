Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf promotes Dean Sternberg to buying director for womenswear

Düsseldorf-based retailer Peek & Cloppenburg B.V. & Co. KG is filling a key position in its buying department.

On Tuesday, the company announced the appointment of Dean Sternberg as buying director women's wear. He succeeds Thekla Tamke in this role, who left Peek & Cloppenburg at the end of March.

Sternberg most recently held the position of head of merchandise operations

Sternberg will take up his new position on July 1 and will be responsible for the buying strategy in the womenswear division, according to a statement. He will work closely with the sales, marketing and buying departments.

The buying expert has many years of experience within the group. Since May 2024, he has held the position of head of merchandise operations. Before that, he worked as a buyer at Peek & Cloppenburg, Düsseldorf, and Peek & Cloppenburg, Vienna, for seven years, where he was responsible for the men's underwear and accessories categories. He began his career in 2011 at menswear retailer Anson’s, which is part of the P&C Group.