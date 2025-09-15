Pepe Jeans owner Najib Mikati under investigation for fraud

The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into Najib Mikati, a Lebanese businessman with significant investments in several ready-to-wear brands, including Pepe Jeans and Façonnable. According to media reports confirmed by the PNF, Mikati is suspected of fraudulent enrichment.

Mikati, who is also a former Lebanese Prime Minister, co-founded the Beirut-based investment company M1 Group with his brother, Taha. The company's fashion division, AWWG, manages brands like Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable. AWWG also holds key franchise and agency rights for international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal.

The investigation stems from a 2024 complaint filed by the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon and the anti-corruption association Sherpa. In a statement to AFP, Mikati and his family have "categorically refuted" the accusations, asserting that the origin of their wealth is "clear, legal, and transparent."