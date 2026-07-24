Pepe Jeans promotes Johan Vercammen to chief retail officer

Spain-based fashion group All We Wear Group (AWWG) has promoted Johan Vercammen to the role of chief retail officer at denim brand Pepe Jeans. The appointment took effect in July 2026.

Vercammen steps into the new executive position after serving as vice president of global retail at Pepe Jeans since October 2023. In the new role, Vercammen will oversee retail operations and commercial strategies for the UK-founded brand across international markets.

Extensive retail and denim experience

Vercammen brings more than three decades of experience in fashion retail and merchandising to the leadership position. Prior to joining AWWG, Vercammen spent more than four years at US denim group Kontoor Brands, serving as senior director of direct-to-consumer (D2C) for the EMEA region across the Lee and Wrangler brands from May 2019 to October 2023.

Before the tenure at Kontoor Brands, Vercammen spent over eight years at US apparel conglomerate VF Corporation. During that period, the executive held various senior roles, including senior director of D2C EMEA for the jeanswear division, director of D2C for handbag brand Kipling EMEA, retail director for Kipling Europe, and buying and merchandising manager for Kipling and luggage brand Eastpak.

Career background across European fashion

Earlier in the career, Vercammen served as country merchandiser at German fashion retailer s.Oliver from June 2008 to November 2010. That role was preceded by nearly five years as head buyer at Belgium-based retailer Concept Fashion Group. Vercammen began a career in the apparel sector as the owner of wholesale and retail fashion business Fiever, which was operated from September 1993 to August 2003.