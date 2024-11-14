Perfect Moment appoints Rosela Mitropoulos as head of business development

Skiwear brand Perfect Moment has named Rosela Mitropoulos head of business development, a new position through which she will lead the development and execution of the company’s global sales strategy.

Mitropoulos brings to the brand 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, and will now oversee its continued efforts in wholesale, online marketplaces and directly operated retail stores.

Prior to joining, Mitropoulos served as business development officer at UK-based independent fashion brand Erdem, where she was credited with delivering over three times growth. She has also held a number of senior roles at several companies such as LVMH-owned Nicholas Kirkwood, Valentino-owned Vionnet and Anya Hindmarch.

On her appointment, Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley, said Mitropoulos presented the “perfect skillset” to help the brand expand in the US and globally.

He continued: “Rosela’s proven leadership in driving multi-channel expansion aligns with our strategic goals for increasing revenue, expanding margins and gaining market share.”

In her own statement, Mitropoulos said she was excited to join the brand at a “pivotal stage in its evolution”, noting that its recent expansion into seasonal retail stores “further strengthens and supports” a strategy to “deepen direct-to-consumer engagement”.

She continued: “I also see valuable strategic opportunities in expanding Perfect Moment's wholesale network, building and enhancing our partnerships with high-profile partners, and laying the groundwork for even greater success.”