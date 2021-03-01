Phase Eight managing director to step down

British premium womenswear brand Phase Eight has announced its managing director Simon Pickering is stepping down at the end of the financial year.

Pickering joined Phase Eight in 2019 from fashion brand Reiss, where he was chief digital officer since 2017.

Phase Eight thanked Pickering for his work to “enliven” the brand’s proposition both in-store and online during his tenure, as well as expanding its reach and relevance both in the UK and internationally.

“Against a backdrop of significant disruption and change, I am really proud of what we have achieved at Phase Eight in recent years and look forward to keeping abreast of progress as the team continues to drive forward the development of the brand,” Pickering said in a statement.

The company also announced the internal promotion of Sally Piasecki as product director. Piasecki joined Phase Eight in 2012 as head of buying, and prior to that spent 11 years at the Arcadia Group.

In her new role, she will report directly to Justin Hampshire, managing director of Phase Eight owner TFG London, and will work alongside the existing senior team, both within the Phase Eight brand and within TFG London’s shared back office platform.

“Simon has established a clear direction for the continued development of the Phase Eight brand and we are grateful for his leadership and dedication,” said TFG London CEO Ben Barnett.

He continued: “As the UK retail market gradually recovers from the Covid crisis, we are excited to own a portfolio of exceptional international womenswear brands that are well-positioned for a swift recovery. Within TFG London we have an enormously talented team in place, that gives me every confidence in our ability to deliver the next phase of our growth.”