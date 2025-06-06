Philipp Prado named CEO of Re/Done

Re/Done has a new CEO.

The LA-based denim brand has appointed Philipp Prado as its global chief executive officer. Prado confirmed the announcement on his LinkedIn profile, noting that he has held the position since May.

He joins Re/Done from Italian luxury house Gucci, where he spent nearly thirteen years in a range of senior leadership positions. Most recently, Prado served as Global Chief Strategic Merchandising Planning & Product Performance Officer. Prior to that, he held the roles of Global Chief Merchandising Officer and Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Inventory Planning. He began his tenure at Gucci as a Menswear Buyer, a position he also previously held at British luxury brand Burberry.

Prado arrives at Re/Done at what the brand describes as “a pivotal moment.” According to a press release obtained by FashionNetwork, the company aims to build on its cult status in denim and heritage-inspired essentials, while expanding into new product categories and international markets.

