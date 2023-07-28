Phoebe Philo launches a site dedicated to her upcoming eponymous brand

In a new step towards the unveiling of her brand, Phoebe Philo is set to launch a dedicated website. Initially announced in 2021, the brand should be officially dropping in September 2023.

Philo, who is starting her own business after working for Chloé and Celine, has been working for two years on the launch of the eponymous brand. As the official launch date of this highly anticipated project approaches, a dedicated website has been launched. On the phoebephilo.com site, internet users are invited to register in order to be kept informed, by email, of the news regarding the brand's imminent launch

The brand launched by the former artistic director of Celine, with a minority stake in the LVMH group, already has 229,000 subscribers on Instagram.

