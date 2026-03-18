Pierre Houlès to lead digital transformation at Kering

Kering has appointed Pierre Houlès as chief digital, AI and IT officer. The French luxury goods group announced the appointment for the newly created position on Tuesday. Houlès joins the executive committee with immediate effect, reporting to Jean-Marc Duplaix, group chief operating officer.

As chief digital officer, Houlès will advance the digital strategy and accelerate the transformation of technological architecture to support the operational ambitions of the group. The company aims to establish a model that integrates innovation to strengthen the performance and appeal of its brands.

Houlès possesses extensive experience in digital transformation.

Between 2004 and 2011, he led significant projects at Capgemini, the French IT and consulting services provider. He then moved to the media company Canal+ Group, where he was appointed chief information officer in 2012.In 2016, Houlès joined Renault Group to drive digital transformation. This mirrors the career path of Kering chief executive officer Luca de Meo, who previously headed the car manufacturer. Houlès was appointed managing director of Renault Digital and deputy chief information officer of the group in 2019.

He also served as technical director for the Mobilize and Dacia brands while maintaining his roles within the parent company.With expertise in large-scale transformations, complex system integration and the use of new technologies, Houlès is expected to contribute to the development of a more integrated and innovative group.