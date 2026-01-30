Pieter Mulier leaves Alaïa

Alaïa, owned by the Richemont group, officially announced the departure of its creative director, Pieter Mulier, this Friday, according to a report by WWD.

After a five-year collaboration marked by a stylistic renewal and significant commercial growth, the Belgian designer will present his final collection for the brand next March.

Since his appointment in 2021, Pieter Mulier has taken on the complex challenge of succeeding the founder Azzedine Alaïa. His creativity has been repeatedly praised by the industry. His product offering has also achieved undeniable commercial success, such as the rhinestone ballerina flat in 2024.

In its half-year report ending September 30, 2025, the Richemont group highlighted the “continued vigour” of the house of Alaïa. Under Mulier's direction, the brand has experienced sustained commercial development, strengthening its position in the ultra-exclusive luxury segment.

According to several media outlets, including Women's Wear Daily, Mulier is reportedly set to join the Milanese house Versace and its parent company, the Prada group.