Pieter Mulier named chief creative officer of Versace

Prada Group and Versace announced today, through a statement, the appointment of Pieter Mulier as chief creative officer, effective from July 1, 2026. The announcement comes days after the Belgian designer revealed his departure from fashion house Alaïa.

“His arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand,” explained the label. In December, the brand bid farewell to Dario Vitale, who was at the creative helm for just one season. He left the company only two days after Prada Group finalised its acquisition of Versace.

Mulier to report to Lorenzo Bertelli, executive chairman of Versace

“While we were considering the acquisition of Versace, we identified Pieter Mulier as the right person for the role of the brand's designer. We are confident that he will be able to fully express Versace's potential and establish a profound dialogue with the brand's distinctive history and aesthetic; we are excited to embark on this journey together,” stated Lorenzo Bertelli.

Throughout his career, Mulier has presented a personal aesthetic vision that has contributed to the success of brands such as Raf Simons, Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein and, most recently, Alaïa. He held the position of creative director for the latter brand since 2021, during which time he had taken on the complex challenge of succeeding the founder Azzedine Alaïa.