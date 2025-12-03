Pietro Beccari's career path: An example of leadership in luxury fashion

Pietro Beccari, the newly appointed chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of LVMH Fashion Group, started his career at the University of Parma, where he became the first ‘Alumnus of the Year’.

According to a 2018 university statement, the executive was the first name inscribed on the award's roll of honour. This recognition was established seven years ago by the University and the Alumni and Friends Association of the University of Parma. It aims to honour graduates who have distinguished themselves through their professional careers, bringing prestige to the University.

Beccari's career began in 1992, with a degree in business and economics

“The Alumni of the Year roll of honour opens with a name of absolute prestige in international fashion. He is an executive who has successfully left his mark on all the major Maisons where he has worked over the years: Louis Vuitton; Fendi; and now Christian Dior. This is a new challenge in a career that began 26 years ago, on December 10, 1992, with a degree in Business and Economics from the University of Parma,” read the university's statement issued seven years ago.

Upon receiving the award, the executive briefly recounted his professional journey, highlighting his philosophy of work and life. He described it as a mental attitude composed of “perseverance and fierce determination; divine dissatisfaction and curiosity; authenticity and the ability to remain true to oneself”.

“The mental attitude towards life is what determines success and failure. Opportunities are all around us. We can only seize them if we are ready and have the right mindset to make them a reality,” Beccari explained, addressing the students present.

Beccari, who comes from the small Italian village of Basilicagoiano, initially wanted to be a professional footballer. He began his professional career, however, in the marketing department of Italy's Benckiser and Parmalat. He then moved to the general management of German consumer goods giant Henkel, where he held the role of vice president of the haircare division.

Beccari: “I believe a bit of obsession is essential to succeed in life. Then you have to know how to keep it in check, otherwise it risks taking over”

In 2006, he joined LVMH as executive vice president of marketing and communications for Louis Vuitton, before becoming chairman and CEO of Fendi in 2012. He remained in that position until February 2018, when he left to assume the role of chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

Since February 2023, he has been chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton and is now also chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group. He succeeds Sidney Toledano, who had held the position of CEO of the division since February 2018. Toledano has now “decided to leave his operational role”, as stated in a press release.

The executive has three daughters.

“I thought I would be a footballer. I had almost made it to professionally”

In an interview with Vogue last April, the executive revealed he wanted to be a footballer. “I thought I would be a footballer. I had almost made it professionally. Instead, one day, they told me: no, you are not. Then I wanted to be a sales assistant in the most fashionable multi-brand store in Parma. I studied Business and Economics, so I started working without really knowing where I was going. With my eyes always open, I also developed a certain ambition. I never set out to become a fashion executive, but it happened,” said the executive.

He also noted that among his mentors is Yves Carcelle, who led Louis Vuitton for 22 years and passed away in 2014.

The Parma-born executive told Vogue: “He changed my life. He interviewed me and I told him I did not want to work in fashion. He invited my wife and I to dinner at his house, and by showing us his lifestyle, he managed to captivate us. I worked alongside him and saw how he operated; he was a giant.

"Then there is Mr Bernard Arnault, with whom I have worked directly for ten years now. He has a determination to always improve, never be satisfied, and always seek something better. This is an obsession I believe I share. In fact, I think a bit of obsession is essential to succeed in life. You then have to know how to keep it in check, otherwise it risks taking over. Finally, there is Toni Belloni, currently head of LVMH Italy. I worked with him during my time at Fendi. He has extraordinary skills, both personal and managerial, and he taught me a great deal."

Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight