Poshmark appoints first chief people officer

Fashion marketplace Poshmark, which launched its IPO at the beginning of the year, has named William Ingham as its first chief people officer.

In the new position, Ingham will lead all aspects of the company’s global human resources function, including talent acquisition and retention, rewards and recognition, performance management, organizational development, compensation and benefits, employee training and culture.

Ingham has previously worked as chief HR officer at Visa Europe, and before that he led international HR for the Banana Republic brand at Gap where he was responsible for talent programs across Europe, Japan and franchised markets in the Middle East, Central and South America and Asia Pacific.

“Our people are our most important asset, and with William at the helm, I am confident Poshmark will continue to be a place where our employees can be their true and authentic selves, while making an incredible business impact,” said Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra in a release.

“We are at an important inflection point in our company's history, and I look forward to partnering closely with William to fuel Poshmark's high-performance culture, reinforce the values we stand for, and scale our teams to power our next phase of growth. I am thrilled to welcome William to the company as we work to make Poshmark's mission a reality,” she said.

Ingham commented: “Poshmark has emerged as a recognized leader by making buying and selling simple, social and sustainable, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team redefining the future of shopping.”

Last week, Poshmark reported a 27 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue to 69.32 million dollars, topping analysts’ estimates of 68 million dollars.

However, shares fell on the company’s weaker-than-expected revenue outlook for the current quarter.