Poshmark taps new CFO

US second-hand fashion marketplace Poshmark has named Rodrigo Brumana as its new chief financial officer, effective December 1.

He joins from Amazon, where he’s held the same role at the US retail giant’s Private Brands division.

Prior to joining Amazon, he was CFO of online marketplace OfferUp, and also led finance and analytics for eBay Americas.

“Poshmark has a long runway of opportunity ahead, and with Rodrigo’s extensive experience, we will continue to accelerate growth and achieve our vision to build a more seamless, more social, and more circular way to shop,” said Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra.