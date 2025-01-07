Post-purchase tech platform Narvar appoints new president, chief revenue officer

Personalisation platform Narvar has announced the strategic appointment of Harish Mohan as its new president and chief revenue officer, as it looks to continue positioning itself for “an ambitious new chapter of global expansion”.

Mohan joins the company from technology investment firm Battery Ventures, where he most recently served as an entrepreneur in residence, supporting diligence and thesis development for next-generation AI investments, among other tasks.

Prior to this, Mohan held various roles at Outreach, where he was SVP of field operations, and NetSuite, where he was located for 15 years, during which time he “cemented his reputation as a visionary leader in the industry”.

At Narvar, which also only recently announced the appointment of a new CEO, Anisa Kumar, Mohan will contribute to efforts of enhancing the company’s global footprint, advancing post-purchase technology solutions and leveraging data-driven intelligence.

In a statement, Kumar said Mohan’s appointment was a “pivotal step” in the platform’s journey, adding: "His expertise in accelerating growth at scale and his deep understanding of the SaaS ecosystem uniquely position him to lead our revenue teams in unlocking new opportunities across our global markets.

“Together, we will deliver on our commitment to empower our customers with innovative, customer-centric solutions while driving sustainable and profitable growth."