Prada, Jil Sander, Jack Wolfskin… An overview of new management in the fashion industry

Even during the seemingly quiet summer period, the fashion industry continues its reshuffle. From Lancel and Nike to Geox and Marni, FashionUnited has compiled the most important personnel decisions of recent months.

Jil Sander: Ubaldo Minelli appointed CEO

Ubaldo Minelli, chief executive officer of the Italian fashion group OTB Group, is now also heading the Jil Sander brand. He was appointed CEO of the label in addition to his other responsibilities after Serge Brunschwig resigned for personal reasons.

Following acquisition: CEO Matthew Jung leaves Jack Wolfskin

At the beginning of June, the German outdoor outfitter Jack Wolfskin was acquired by the Chinese group Anta Sport. Shortly after, Matthew Jung resigned as CEO of Jack Wolfskin. The existing management team has been leading the company since then, while the new owner is looking for a successor.

Paola Falchi takes the helm at Lancel

The French brand Lancel has a new boss. Paola Falchi was appointed general manager at the end of July. She previously served as finance, operations and strategy director – Europe at the Japanese brand Issey Miyake.

Vans appoints singer SZA as artistic director

The fashion brand Vans has appointed its first artistic director: Grammy-winning artist SZA. She will be responsible for new campaigns and exclusive collections.

Nike: New European head for Jordan

Sportswear giant Nike has appointed Santiago Arredondo as vice president and general manager of its Jordan brand for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Prada Group appoints Christopher Bugg as head of communications

Christopher Bugg was appointed the new chief communication officer of the Italian fashion group Prada Group at the beginning of August. According to the company, he is now responsible for the global communication strategies of Prada Group and its brands Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe.

S.Oliver Group adds Julian and Johannes Rellecke to management board

The clothing group S.Oliver Group is expanding its management board. From the beginning of September, brothers Julian and Johannes Rellecke are to join the management team. Both have long-standing ties with the group. They founded the brands Liebeskind Berlin and Copenhagen Studios, both of which now belong to S.Oliver Group.

Kering reshuffles its leadership: Luca de Meo to become CEO

The French luxury goods group Kering is relying on a new management structure. Luca de Meo is to become CEO of the group on 15 September 2025. However, the appointment still needs to be approved by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting on 9 September. François-Henri Pinault, who most recently served as CEO and chairman, will remain chairman of the board of directors.

Geox: Francesco Di Giovanni is new CEO

The Italian footwear supplier Geox SpA underwent a change in leadership in July: Francesco Di Giovanni replaced Enrico Mistron as CEO.

Samina Virk takes on dual role at Vestiaire Collective

Samina Virk now has two roles at the second-hand platform Vestiaire Collective. In addition to her previous role as CEO of Vestiaire Collective US, she was also appointed chief marketing officer in July.

Meryll Rogge becomes creative director of Marni

Belgian designer Meryll Rogge, who just won the ANDAM 2025 Grand Prix, was introduced in July as the new artistic director of Marni, a brand belonging to the Italian OTB Group. She succeeds Francesco Risso.

Converse appoints Nike veteran as CEO

Nike has appointed group veteran Aaron Cain as CEO of the Converse brand. He took over from Jared Carver, who had previously announced his resignation.

Eva Gallego becomes head of womenswear at Mango

The Spanish fashion company Mango has introduced a new head for its womenswear division. Eva Gallego is to take over the post of global director of Mango Woman in September.

LVMH appoints Michael Burke to head US business

The French luxury goods group LVMH has appointed Michael Burke as CEO of LVMH Americas. The experienced manager is considered a close confidant of group CEO Bernard Arnault and, in his new role, will drive LVMH's strategic realignment in the US, among other things.

Arthur Lemoine becomes CEO of Galeries Lafayette

The French retailer Galeries Lafayette has appointed Arthur Lemoine as CEO. He succeeded Nicolas Houzé, who continues to play a key role in the group as executive chairman.

Isabel Marant appoints Sophie Condroyer as chief marketing officer

The French fashion house Isabel Marant has appointed Sophie Condroyer as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, she is now responsible for the label's global communication and marketing strategy.

Alexander Wang: Robert Rizzolo is new global president

The US fashion brand Alexander Wang has appointed Robert Rizzolo to the post of global president. Rizzolo previously spent four years as merchandising director at Marc Jacobs.