Première Vision appoints new fashion director

Global trade show Première Vision has announced the appointment of a new fashion director to coordinate the event’s fashion team.

Desolina Suter will be joining Première Vision following 15 years as the fair’s fashion correspondent in Italy. Suter will be responsible for the organisation of the event’s show calendar, developing seasonal directions in collaboration with exhibitors, experts and professionals.

She is also tasked with adapting key seasonal, material and colour guidance to the needs of the market, aiding manufacturers in the development of their collections.

Additionally, Suter will oversee the development of new communication channels and tools, which will provide information on Première Vision to its target audiences: exhibiting manufacturers, designers and fashion creatives, accessories brands and more.

Suter has previously supervised the development and launch of Armani’s home collection, as well as founding the Milan-based consulting firm, Uragano Studio, assisting fashion and design professionals in developing their products.