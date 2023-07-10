Premium Group founder Anita Tillmann steps down

Anita Tillmann, the founder of European event and trade fair organiser Premium Group, has announced she will be retiring after nearly 21 years of managing the business.

Tillmann will be handing over the reins to her business partner Jörg Arntz and the group’s management team, while she will remain at the group as a strategic advisor.

In a release, Tillmann commented: "Together with our team, we have built up an international network in the fashion industry and made many good friends along the way.

“Thanks to our flat hierarchies, the pronounced team spirit and the good relationship with our shareholders, we work according to the motto - teamwork makes the dream work."

Operational implementation and content development is set to continue with the Premium and Seek trade fair teams, while the group looks to further strengthen its position in both national and international markets.

Arntz added: “We challenge traditional KPIs, develop sustainable business models hand-in-hand with the industry and share this know-how with our communities. We will continue to drive innovation and growth in close exchange with the industry.

“The demand for an organised industry meeting in Berlin is still very high. We are firmly convinced that the relevance of personal exchange will become even more important in the future and with it modern platforms like Premium and Seek."